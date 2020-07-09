Preliminary autopsy shows girl whose body was found in Sauk County likely died by suicide, police say

Site staff by Site staff

BARABOO, Wis. — Officials said a preliminary autopsy found that a Baraboo girl whose body was found in Sauk County after an Amber Alert this week likely died by suicide.

The Baraboo Police Department said an autopsy was conducted in the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found Tuesday near her home.

News 3 Now is no longer identifying the girl because she is a likely victim of suicide, and she’s no longer in danger.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for the 10-year-old. Authorities said the girl had last been seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo. Police had said it was possible she had an unknown amount of pills and might be suicidal.

The police department said Thursday that the preliminary findings of an autopsy conducted Wednesday are that the girl’s death was due to pharmacologic suicide.

There were no signs of foul play or physical abuse, officials said.

The toxicology reports are pending and results typically take two weeks, according to police.

Lt. Ryan LaBroscian said the autopsy report typically takes 45 days, but because of the coronavirus, the full report may not be available for an undetermined time after 45 days.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

“Please continue to keep (the girl’s) family in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” LaBroscian said.

