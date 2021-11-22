‘Pray for our community’: Local, state officials react to Waukesha parade incident
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Local and state officials are reacting Sunday night to an emergency incident at Waukesha’s holiday parade.
Gov. Tony Evers said he’s praying for Waukesha and all the “kids, families and community members affected by this senseless act.”
READ MORE: Police: 20+ hurt after car drives through Waukesha holiday parade
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.