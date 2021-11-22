‘Pray for our community’: Local, state officials react to Waukesha parade incident

by Stephen Cohn

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Local and state officials are reacting Sunday night to an emergency incident at Waukesha’s holiday parade.

Gov. Tony Evers said he’s praying for Waukesha and all the “kids, families and community members affected by this senseless act.”

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

Please pray for our community tonight after the horrific events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow (@WaukeshaCoExec) November 22, 2021

My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Waukesha community tonight in light of a seemingly senseless act of violence during the downtown Christmas parade. MCSO is currently on the scene assisting our neighboring county. — David C. Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) November 22, 2021

The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking. Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) November 22, 2021

