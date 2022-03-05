Prairie du Chien man killed in Janesville crash

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 48-year-old Prairie du Chien man died in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday.

In a news release, the state patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on northbound Interstate 39/90 at mile marker 173. The driver was heading north when his 2015 Chevrolet Equinox left the road.

No other injuries were reported.

The state patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

