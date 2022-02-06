Powerlifters flex for a cause at Fitchburg competition

by Kyle Jones

FITCHBURG, Wis. — How strong are you? That’s the question powerlifters answered Sunday in Fitchburg.

13 women and 10 men competed at Functional Integrated Training (FIT), many of whom had never competed in powerlifting before.

The competition doubled as a fundraiser benefitting Badger Prairie Needs Network.

“For the past last almost 10 years now, we have been a gym that focuses on building a community.” FIT owner Jared Markiewicz said. “And to me, community doesn’t just mean what’s happening in here, but it means the community at large.”

FIT hoped to raise $3,000 at Sunday’s event. The gym also held a food drive.

