Power restored for Green County residents after car crashes into pole

TOWN OF MT PLEASANT, Wis – Power has been restored for some Green County residents after a car crashed into a power pole.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, deputies responded to Schneeberger Rd in the Town of Mt Pleasant for a report of a vehicle versus power pole crash. The investigation revealed that Annemae R. Doyle, 29, of Monroe, was traveling southbound when she reported that she swerved to miss a deer that was in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole, causing damage to the power pole and power lines.

Doyle reported that she was not injured and that she was wearing her seatbelt. The vehicle sustained damage and the airbags did not deploy. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Doyle will be cited for Failure to Keep Vehicle under Control.

Alliant Energy responded to the scene to make repairs to the power pole and power lines.

