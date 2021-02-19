Powell leads Raptors to 110-96 win over skidding Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Norman Powell scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Toronto Raptors won 110-96 at Milwaukee to hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss.

Powell matched a season high in scoring while shooting 9 of 12 overall, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Fred VanVleet added 17 for the Raptors.

The Bucks last dropped five straight games from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out with 1:19 remaining.

