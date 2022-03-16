Poultry farms in Jefferson Co. being monitored after bird flu case confirmed

DATCP: No immediate public health concern for humans

by Logan Reigstad

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Agriculture officials are monitoring poultry farms within a 10-mile radius of a Jefferson County farm that reported a case of highly pathogenic bird flu earlier this week to make sure the disease doesn’t spread, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Tuesday.

In a news release, DATCP officials said poultry farms within the 10-mile radius are also being restricted from moving poultry and poultry products. Poultry also will not be allowed to take part in shows, exhibitions or swap meets in Jefferson County through May 31 under a special order the agency issued Tuesday.

On Monday, DATCP announced a case of avian influenza was found in a commercial poultry flock in the county, marking the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state since 2015.

The agency said it does not pose an immediate concern for public health and no human cases have been found in the U.S. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus.

DATCP did not name the facility where the positive case was reported.

