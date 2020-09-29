Potosi School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

POTOSI, Wis. — A staff member at the Potosi School District has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to families Monday.

District Administrator Kurt Cohen said the worker typically doesn’t have direct contact with students, but the district is working with the Grant County Health Department to notify and quarantine anyone who possibly had contact with them.

The district will also clean and disinfect the premises, though the letter did not specify which school the staff member works at.

The letter said public health officials will send another letter to any students who had contact with a positive case and will provide them with further instructions on how to get tested and monitor for symptoms.

