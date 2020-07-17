Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee permanently lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announced it will be laying off more than 1,000 employees permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WTMJ-TV, the casino had roughly 2,600 employees prior to shutting down as a result of the virus. Last month, around 1,000 staff members were brought back as part of the reopening, with the other roughly 1,600 employees receiving layoff notices Friday.

WTMJ said the mass layoff will go into effect Aug. 15, with expanded operations being “guided by science and pandemic conditions.”

