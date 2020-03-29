Possible tornado reported near Potosi

POTOSI, Wis. — A possible tornado was reported Saturday night near Potosi after some parts of southern Wisconsin experienced thunderstorms and hail due to a strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said the storm’s track was roughly four miles long. The storm’s path was roughly one mile north of Potosi. It caused damage in Potosi and Oelwein, Iowa, according to the NWS.

According to the NWS, a house, multiple farm buildings and trees were damaged.

