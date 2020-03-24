Positive tests for COVID-19 total up to 457 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 457, with 8237 negative tests. Five people have died.
The update came during a press briefing with Gov. Tony Evers, in which he expanded on his Safer at Home order. The order closes nonessential businesses and limits nonessential travel starting Wednesday.
Evers also read from an obituary of one of the people who died.
“We ask you to be serious about COVID-19,” he read. “Please do not panic, but educate yourselves and your family.”
