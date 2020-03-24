Positive tests for COVID-19 total up to 457 in Wisconsin

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 457, with 8237 negative tests. Five people have died.

The update came during a press briefing with Gov. Tony Evers, in which he expanded on his Safer at Home order. The order closes nonessential businesses and limits nonessential travel starting Wednesday.

#SaferAtHome: YOU CAN READ THE 16-PAGE ORDER HERE ⤵️ https://t.co/Ev05EF5FFC — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) March 24, 2020

Evers also read from an obituary of one of the people who died.

“We ask you to be serious about COVID-19,” he read. “Please do not panic, but educate yourselves and your family.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments