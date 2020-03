Positive tests for coronavirus reach at least 585 in Wisconsin

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has increased to at least 585, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Over 70 new cases were confirmed since Tuesday.

Health officials said 10,089 results have come back negative.

To date, seven people have now died.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments