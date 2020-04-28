Positive test numbers don’t tell full story, here’s the data DHS will use to roll back Safer at Home

MADISON, Wis. — While positive test numbers continued to climb in Wisconsin, that doesn’t necessarily mean the pandemic is getting worse.

The state Department of Health Services expanded testing in the state. On Monday the capacity was near 11,000 tests per day. The expanded testing has also trickled down to county health department data.

“If you’re testing more folks, you’re likely to see a larger number of new cases,” said Katarina Grande, the data team lead for Public Health Madison & Dane County. “If you’re testing one person out of 10, you’re getting one new test with a 10% positivity. If you’re testing 20 (people), you can still have that same level of positivity, but you’re going to have more cases.”

Grande said in Dane County the percent of positive tests compared to all tests has stayed about the same, around 3%. Statewide, data from the last two weeks showed the percentage of positive tests compared to all tests fluctuated between 8% and 11%. That number, along with other metrics, will need to decrease over a 14-day span in order to trigger each phase of the Badger Bounce Back plan. The state has seen no such decrease yet, but DHS has launched a webpage to keep people informed on when each of the “gating criteria” is met.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease specialist and regular on DHS briefing calls, said the decrease necessary to roll back Safer at Home restrictions relies on testing and community cooperation.

“In order for the rapid scale up of testing to not result in (a large increase in positive cases), we really need to see a decrease in community transmission,” he said. “So both things need to be at work.”

