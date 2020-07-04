Positive percentages of new COVID-19 tests reaches 10.8% as over 700 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 has increased more than four percentage points since Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, roughly 10.8% of the tests processed in the past 24 hours have come back positive, after being within the 4% range the past few days.

At least 31,055 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to combined data from state and county health officials. Out of the 6,822 people tested in the past 24 hours, 738 of those tests came back positive.

Nearly 80% of all positive cases have made full recoveries, while 5,763 or 19% of cases remain active.

Throughout the state, labs are working to increase testing capacity. As of Saturday afternoon, there are 80 labs that can process new tests. Twenty-seven labs throughout the state are preparing to process COVID-19 tests. Between the 80 active labs, health officials are able to process 19,014 tests per day.

Health officials didn’t report any new deaths Saturday, meaning the statewide death toll is still 797. That number is roughly 2.6% of those who have tested positive in Wisconsin.

