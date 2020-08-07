Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests rises to 7% as statewide death toll nears 1K

MADISON, Wis. — With over 14,000 people tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, health officials said 7% of those tests came back positive Friday afternoon.

The positive testing percentage went up by more than two percentage points compared to Thursday. According to the state Department of Health Services, the 7-day average sits at 5.9%.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have developed saliva testing in hopes of increasing the frequency of COVID-19 testing and speed of results.

State and county health officials confirmed 956* new cases of the virus, up from the 834 of Thursday’s case count.

There have been 59,004 confirmed cases throughout Wisconsin to date, and roughly 16% of those cases remain active. Among the active cases are three workers who were hired to help with the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The state’s death toll is approaching the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths, with nine more people having died due to the virus. As of Friday afternoon, 995 deaths have been recorded.

DHS officials said 49 more people were also hospitalized. Wisconsin has over 11,000 hospital beds, with more than 2,500 still available for new patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.