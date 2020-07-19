Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests rises to 10.3% as over 800 more cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed another sizable amount of new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with over 800 in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 8,089 people who were tested, 803* of those tests came back positive. That number is nearly identical to Saturday’s case count.

The state Department of Health Services said 10.3% of the new tests were positive, which is up from the 7.9% seen Saturday.

To date, Wisconsin has reached a cumulative total of 42,330 cases. Health officials said 8,838 of those cases remain active, which is about 21%. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 846.

DHS said 25 more people have been hospitalized since Saturday. With a total of 11,401 hospital beds in the state, 24% are still available.

Some counties in Wisconsin have issued mask mandates in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Dane County’s mandate in particular requires residents to wear masks while in any building other than their homes.

The decision from county officials has led to protests both for and against wearing masks, with some being targeted at specific businesses and their individual policies.

