Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests reaches 8.1% as hundreds of new cases confirmed in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials confirmed 815 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday.

The daily case count is up from Wednesday’s 743 new cases. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 73,237* confirmed cases, with roughly 7,500 of those still active.

According to the state Department of Health Services, testing has gradually increased over the past few days. With 10,791 people tested since Wednesday afternoon, 8.1% of results came back positive. That’s slightly below the seven-day average.

With the school year fast approaching, Rock County health officials have shared new guidance on when students should stay home during the pandemic.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has also released a coronavirus dashboard which tracks various data, including the total number of tests conducted and positive cases on campus.

As of Thursday afternoon, 52 students and 4 staff members have tested positive following on-campus testing, while 94 students and 9 employees tested positive through off-campus testing.

DHS officials said an additional 33 people in Wisconsin were hospitalized Thursday. More than 2,500 hospital beds remain available for new patients.

Nine more people in Wisconsin have died due to the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,116.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.