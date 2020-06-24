Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests reaches 4.3% as health officials confirm over 400 new cases

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone up by more than two percentage points Wednesday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

Wednesday’s percentage is now at 4.3%, the highest percentage this week since Sunday’s 4.6%. Over 10,000 people have been tested in the past 24 hours, with the state’s daily testing capacity capable of exceeding 18,000.

With 410 new cases confirmed Wednesday, the state’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 25,827. Of those positive cases, 78% of patients have made full recoveries.

Dane County public health officials confirmed 71 new cases of the virus Wednesday, the county’s highest number of cases to date. There have been 1,245 positive cases in Dane County since the start of the outbreak.

Seven more people across the state have died due to complications from the virus, and Wisconsin’s death toll has been brought to 757.

