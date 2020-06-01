Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests reaches 3.9% as nearly 200 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has increased to 3.9% as of Monday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The percentage is up from the 2.3% seen Sunday. Although more than 14,000 tests can be conducted daily, only 3,632 were tested since Sunday afternoon. The number of active labs throughout the state remains at 56.

Combined data from state and county health officials confirmed 199 new cases Monday, with the state’s total now at 18,560. The number of new cases is considerably less when compared to last week’s numbers, in which some days had upwards of 500 to 600 new cases. Of the total number of positive cases, 64% have recovered.

The number of people who have died in Wisconsin due to complications from the virus approaches 600, as the state’s death toll has reached 597.

The Taste of Madison is the latest event to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns as well as the Forward Dane reopening plan. Organizers will instead launch the “Taste of Madison Give Back Campaign.”

