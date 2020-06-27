Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests increases to 5.9%, with 11 more people dead

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests has climbed by more than one percentage points since Friday.

Saturday’s percentage is now at 5.9%, the highest percentage this week since Friday’s 5.7%. Over 10,000 people have been tested in the past 24 hours, with the state’s daily testing capacity capable of 18,425.

With 539 new cases confirmed Saturday, the state’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 26,366. Of those positive cases, 79% of patients have made full recoveries.

To date, 3,382 have been hospitalized. Out of Wisconsin’s 11,402 hospital beds, about 22% remain available for new patients. Wisconsin also has a statewide supply of 1,255 ventilators, with 312 patients actively receiving ventilation.

11 more people across the state have died due to complications from the virus, and Wisconsin’s death toll has been brought to 778.

