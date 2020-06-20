Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests increases to 3.8%, 14 more people dead

MADISON, Wis.– The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has increase to 3.8%, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There were 385 new cases confirmed Saturday, a considerable increase compared to the 278 cases seen the previous day. According to combined numbers from state and county health officials, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 24,619.

DHS officials said 20% of cases remain active, while roughly 77% have fully recovered. 14 more people have died, with the state’s death toll now at 744.

The Juneau County Health Department has recently confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club.

