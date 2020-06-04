Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests grows to 4.1% as state nears 20K cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 19,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from state and county health officials.

Thursday has seen reports of 462 new cases, down from the 570 confirmed Wednesday. Eleven more people have died due to complications from the virus, with the state’s death toll now at 627.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 12,624 people have recovered, which is about 65% of all positive cases.

In terms of the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests, that number has grown to 4.1% after dropping for three consecutive days.

More than 12,000 people have been tested since Wednesday afternoon. Wisconsin now has 60 active labs, meaning up to 15,115 tests can be conducted daily.

In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing for Wisconsin prisons, the state Department of Corrections has announced plans to tests all prisoners and staff in the state’s 36 adult prisons.

Concerns over the coronavirus have also led to more cancellations, with the most recent events being Summerfest in Milwaukee and the remainder of the year’s Badger Honor Flights.

