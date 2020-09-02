Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests falls to 6.5% as 508 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials said 6.5% of new COVID-19 tests have come back positive as the number of new cases decreased by hundreds Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services said 8,376 were tested in the past day. That amount is thousands less than Tuesday’s results. The positive percentage of new tests dropped by nearly 2 percentage points, though the seven-day average is still above 8%.

State and county health officials recorded 508 new cases Wednesday, which is more in line with Monday’s case count. To date, Wisconsin has had a total of 77,212 confirmed cases, and less than 10% of those remain active.

Health officials said nine more people have died, which is the same amount as Tuesday. At least 1,145 in Wisconsin have died due to complications from the virus. DHS officials said an additional 38 were hospitalized, but more than 2,600 hospital beds are still available.

The Alliant Energy Center’s COVID-19 community testing site will remain operational for at least another month. Testing is free and available for ages 5 and up.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.