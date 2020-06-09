Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests falls to 1.9% as testing capacity grows

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials announced the state’s positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has dropped to 1.9%, making it the fifth day in a row where that percentage has been below 3%.

The smaller percentage comes as the state’s testing capacity continues to grow, as DHS data shows 14,227 people were tested since Monday afternoon. That more than doubles the amount of tests from the previous day. There are now 62 active labs capable of running up to 15,500 tests altogether.

There were 273 new cases reported Tuesday, which is slightly more than the 255 seen Monday. To date, a total of 21,363 have tested positive for COVID-19. DHS data shows over two-thirds of those positive cases have fully recovered.

Health officials said 16 more people have died due to complications from the virus, with the state’s death toll now at 663.

With many counties monitoring the pandemic with their own set of restrictions, Sauk County public health officials have determined that the county must stay in phase one of their plan for at least another week.