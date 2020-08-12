Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests falls below 5% as daily case count also drops

MADISON, Wis. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has dropped by hundreds Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from state and county health officials.

There have been 444* new cases of the virus, which is considerably less compared to Monday and Tuesday. Wisconsin has had a lifetime total of 62,373 confirmed cases, and roughly 14.3% of people still have the virus.

According to the state Department of Health Services, 9,924 people were tested in the past day. Of that amount, the positive percentage of new tests went down half a percentage point to 4.8%. That’s below the percent positive 7-day average, which remains at 6.3%.

Health officials recorded five new deaths, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,018. DHS officials said 33 more people were hospitalized, or about half as many compared to Tuesday. With 11,515 hospital beds available across the state, 21% are still available.

DHS officials said all but six of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have been classified as having high activity levels for disease spread. Although that’s the same amount as last week, Rock County has become a high activity level county, while Juneau County has gone down to a medium activity level.

According to DHS, Juneau and Green Lake counties are the only counties in the viewing area to be deemed as having medium activity levels.

DHS said it uses a combination of the case burden and trajectory indicators to determine a county’s activity level. For more on how that classification is made, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.