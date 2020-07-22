Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to lowest in weeks as testing remains high

MADISON, Wis. — With over 14,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Wisconsin since Tuesday afternoon, health officials said only 4.8% of those tests came back positive.

The declining percentage is about half of what was reported earlier in the week, according to the state Department of Health Services. Conversely, the amount of daily testing has remained high when compared to Sunday and Monday’s number of tests.

State and county health officials confirmed 810* new cases of the virus, which is noticeably less than Tuesday’s record-breaking case count.

Although the number of new cases has gone down, DHS said 58 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties still have high activity levels for disease spread.

To date, Wisconsin has had a total of 45,069 confirmed cases and 869 deaths, with eight more people having died due to the virus since Tuesday afternoon. DHS said 9,285 cases are active, while 31 more people have been hospitalized. About 20% of the state’s 11,078 hospital beds remain available for patients.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $250 million will be cut from the state’s spending as a result of the pandemic.

Sauk County also confirmed it will not be issuing a countywide mask mandate, but each municipality has the choice to implement their own requirements for facial coverings.

Some people have reported difficulty breathing, dizziness and a rapid heart rate when they put on a mask. One UW Health official says those symptoms can often be the result of anxiety caused by wearing one.

