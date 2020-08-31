Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 7% as 13 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests dropped by more than 3 percentage points Monday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said there were 3,818 people tested in the past 24 hours. Of that amount, 7% of new tests came back positive. The seven-day average is now at 8.2%.

Wisconsin surpassed 75,000 cases of the virus Sunday. The state’s lifetime total since the start of the pandemic is now at 75,668*, and less than 10% of cases remain active.

State and county health officials confirmed 325 new cases Monday, a sizable drop from Sunday’s 495. Although Mondays have traditionally had reduced testing and case counts, Public Health Madison and Dane County said the state database used to track COVID-19 cases was temporarily down Sunday, which could have further impacted the numbers.

DHS officials said four more people have died due to COVID-19, while 13 more were hospitalized. At least 1,126 across the state have died as a result of the coronavirus.

UW Health and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health have been chosen to test the new COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced Monday.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.