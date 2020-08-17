Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 7.6%; no additional deaths confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has dropped by more than 3 1/2 percentage points Monday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

Out of the 5,962 tested in the past day, 7.6% of those results came back positive. That number doesn’t veer far from the percent positive seven-day average of 7.4%.

The amount of people tested is even less than Sunday’s results, but reduced testing isn’t uncommon for Mondays. When looking at the past two weeks, Wisconsin hasn’t seen a substantial amount of testing since Aug. 6, when there were over 17,000 tests conducted. That still doesn’t come close to the state’s daily testing capacity, which can run nearly 28,000 tests per day across 83 active labs.

State and county health officials recorded 517* new cases, a decline from Sunday’s 655. A total of 66,272 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic, and about 8,500, or 12.9% of those remain active. That percentage has also decreased in recent weeks.

An additional 23 people were hospitalized Monday, and there are still over 2,600 hospital beds available throughout the state. No new deaths have been confirmed as of Monday afternoon, meaning the state’s death toll remains at 1,044.

With school right around the corner, News 3 Now spoke with a UW Health doctor on whether it’s safe for students to return to in-person classes this fall.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.