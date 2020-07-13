Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 7.5%; number of new cases also declines

MADISON, Wis. — Roughly 7.5% of Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 tests have come back positive Monday, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

Although that percentage has dropped from Sunday’s 10.1%, the amount of testing has remained about the same. Out of the 6,127 tested in the past 24 hours, state and county health officials said 671 of those tests were positive. That number is also a decline from Sunday’s 769 new cases.

The past week featured record-breaking numbers for three days in a row, with Saturday seeing as many as 926 new cases.

According to combined data from state and county health departments, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 37,119. At least 7,447, or about 20% of positive cases remain active, while 26 more people were hospitalized Monday.

Ozaukee County reported an additional death on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which puts the state’s death toll at 821.

Dane County’s new mask mandate went into effect Monday morning. The mandate requires that everyone over the age of 5 must wear a face covering in any enclosed space other than their home. Those who don’t comply can face a $376 fine in Madison, or $263.50 outside the city.

