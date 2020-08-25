Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 6.4%; dozens more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — With over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, health officials said the positive percentage of new tests has once again dropped Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services said nearly 10,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours, which is nearly twice as much as Monday. Of those who were tested, 546 had positive results. That’s slightly less than Monday’s 569.

DHS officials said 6.4% of results came back positive, a decrease from 8.1%. For the third day in a row, the seven-day positive percentage is 8%.

To date, Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 71,591 confirmed cases, and about 10.3% of cases remain active.

Nine more people have died due to the virus, putting the state’s death toll at 1,099.

DHS officials said 37 people have been hospitalized, which more than doubles Monday’s hospitalizations. However, there are still 2,800 hospital beds throughout the state.

With Wisconsin under a statewide mask mandate, a lawsuit that’s been filed is seeking to overturn the order.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.