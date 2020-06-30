Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 4.7% as overall testing climbs

MADISON, Wis. — Despite a surge in the number of people tested in Wisconsin, the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

More than twice as many people were tested compared to Monday, with 12,781 results in the past 24 hours. The percentage has decreased to 4.7%, down from the 5.3% seen the day before. On Sunday, that number was as high as 7% before seeing a gradual decline. With 75 active labs in the state, as many as 18,425 tests can be conducted daily.

Tuesday’s percentage amounts to 582 new cases, according to combined data from state and county health officials. Wisconsin’s overall total number of confirmed cases has reached 28,730. At least 22,217 people, or 79% of positive cases have fully recovered.

Health officials said 5,060 cases remain active, while five more people have died. The state’s death toll is now at 787.

Dane County’s Breakfast on the Farm and Oktoberfest in La Crosse are the latest events to be canceled over coronavirus concerns. About 30% of Wisconsin counties are experiencing high levels of COVID-19 activity.

Public Health Madison and Dane County released a statement Tuesday regarding younger people who are testing positive and refusing to share the names of those who they have been in close contact with. Health officials said sharing contacts is important for improving the effectiveness of contact tracing during the pandemic.

