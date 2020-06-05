Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 2.9% as health officials confirm 7 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has dropped by more than one percentage point Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

New data shows Friday’s percentage of new tests sits at 2.9%, compared to the 4.1% seen Thursday. Another 12,000 people have been tested as of Thursday afternoon, and there are now more than 60 active labs across the state capable of running tests.

There have been 323 new cases of the virus, according to combined data from state and county health officials. That number has continued to decline over the past couple days.

Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 20,333, with the state having surpassed the 20,000 mark Thursday.

DHS officials said 13,337 people have recovered from the coronavirus. That’s about 66% of all positive cases.

Seven more people have died due to complications from COVID-19, with Wisconsin’s death toll now at 634.

Public health officials in Dane County have changed their county-wide order to allow churches to have services at up to 25% capacity after previously having a 50-person limit. The decision was made after attorneys representing the Catholic Diocese of Madison sent a letter to county officials Wednesday, stating that the Forward Dane plan’s 50-person limit for mass was “discriminatory.”

