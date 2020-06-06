Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 2.7% as health officials confirm 12 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. –The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has dropped by more than one percentage point Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

New data shows Saturday’s percentage of new tests sits at 2.7%, compared to the 2.9% seen Friday. Another 12,000 people have been tested as of Saturday afternoon, and there are now more than 61 active labs across the state capable of running tests.

There have been 322 new cases of the virus, according to combined data from state and county health officials. That number has continued to decline over the past couple days.

Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 20,571, with the state having surpassed the 20,000 mark Thursday.

12 more people have died due to complications from COVID-19, with Wisconsin’s death toll now at 645.

DHS officials said 13,770 people have recovered from the coronavirus. That’s about 67% of all positive cases.

