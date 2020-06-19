Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 2.5% as number of new cases also declines

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has dropped to 2.5%, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

That’s a difference of over one percentage point compared to Thursday, which was at 4% for the first time in weeks. In the past 24 hours, 11,116 have been tested. DHS said health officials have a daily testing capacity of 17,668 across 68 active labs.

There were 251 new cases confirmed Friday, a considerable drop from the 389 cases seen the previous day. According to combined numbers from state and county health officials, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 24,217.

DHS officials said 21% of cases remain active, while roughly 76% have fully recovered. Nine more people have died, with the state’s death toll now at 730.

COVID-19 has continued to impact the state’s economy and unemployment rates. On Friday, Dane County and the Tenant Resource Center launched a more than $10 million emergency program to prevent evictions. The program aims to help 9,000 residents who are at risk of eviction due to the pandemic.

Although a number of events have been canceled or postponed over coronavirus concerns, Iowa County Fair officials announced Thursday that they still plan to hold this year’s fair over Labor Day weekend.

