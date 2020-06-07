Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops to 2.3% as health officials confirm 2 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of COVID-19 has dropped to 2.3 percent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 264 new cases of the virus, according to combined data from state and county health officials. That number has continued to decline over the past couple days.

2 more people have died due to complications from COVID-19, with Wisconsin’s death toll now at 647.

In total, 2,848 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

With 62 active testing labs throughout the state, health officials are able to conduct 15,508 tests per day.

The 2020 Country Fest is the latest summer event to be canceled due to the pandemic. Health officials encouraged the public to continue practicing social distancing guidelines.