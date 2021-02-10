Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests drops below 4%; more than 183K complete vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has continued to decline in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day went down slightly to 3.9%. Wednesday’s percentage is a noticeable drop compared to one month ago, where the percentage was just below 10% on Jan. 10.

A total of 822,910 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state, including 24,588 in the past day. As of Wednesday afternoon, 183,758 have received both doses of the shot.

Wisconsin reported 821 new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 919. The state has reached a lifetime total of 551,871 confirmed cases, and 12,790, or 2.3% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 6,129 have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 35 new deaths recorded Wednesday. An additional 69 have also been hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,818 hospital beds, 20% are available for new patients.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.