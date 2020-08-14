Positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests approaches 10% in Wisconsin; dozens more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — With over 10,000 Wisconsinites tested for COVID-19 in the past day, health officials said 9.8% of new tests came back positive Friday.

According to the state Department of Health Services, that number has once again increased by more than two percentage points. The seven-day average has also gone up slightly to 7.3%.

State and county health officials said there have been 865* new cases. Although Thursday had more positive test results, Friday’s case count is still considerably high when compared to earlier this week.

Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 64,362 confirmed cases. DHS officials said 9,003, or about 14% of those cases remain active. Seven more have died as a result of the virus, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 1,030.

Another 65 people have been hospitalized, which is 20 more than Thursday. Over 2,500 hospital beds across the state remain available for patients.

In response to the pandemic, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has set guidelines for schools that decide to move fall sports to the spring season.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.