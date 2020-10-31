Positive COVID cases continue to rise for Wisconsin football

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Barry Alvarez

MADISON, Wis – The positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise inside the Badger football program.

Saturday morning Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said on College GameDay, the program was up to 22 cases: 10 staff members and 12 players. That’s 6 more positive cases since Thursday.

#Badgers up to 22 positive COVID cases: 10 staff members, 12 players. Barry Alvarez says on @CollegeGameDay they’ll make a decision about the Purdue game on Tuesday. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 31, 2020

Asked if they were going to play next Saturday, Alvarez said, “We’ll take a look at where we are and our positive testing and make a decision on Tuesday.”