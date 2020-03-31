Positive COVID-19 cases reach 1,402 in Wisconsin; over 200 cases confirmed in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,402.

There are more than 120 new positive cases since Monday. According to health officials, Dane County has 209 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

Milwaukee County still contains the most cases of any county in the state with over 700.

The Rock County Public Health Department confirmed the first death of a Rock County resident Tuesday.

The Washington and Ozaukee Public Health Department said six people have died between those two counties, while health officials said 12 have died in Milwaukee County.

Those deaths are not reflected in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ statewide total, as 26 deaths have been confirmed from health officials.

