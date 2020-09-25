Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Iowa-Grant School District was notified of a positive COVID-19 case at its elementary and middle school Friday, according to district superintendent Stephanie Hubbard.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said the Iowa County Health Department will contact the people named as close contacts for further quarantine guidance.

School officials said one cohort of students at the Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School who were exposed and any staff who were in close contact with the positive case will be quarantined and switched to virtual instruction.

Dear Families of the Iowa-Grant School District: The Iowa-Grant School District has been made aware of a confirmed case… Posted by Iowa-Grant School District on Friday, September 25, 2020

