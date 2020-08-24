Portland protesters chant name of man shot by police in Kenosha

Associated Press by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland have used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence.

A police statement says the demonstrators hured rocks, bottles, commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in the streets. The protests have gripped Oregon’s largest city for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators in Portland Sunday night who marched to the precinct from a park chanted the name Jacob Blake. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified him as the man who appeared to be Black who had been shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha on Sunday.