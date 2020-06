Crash briefly closes portion of WIS 138 near Stoughton

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A crash on Highway 138 near Stoughton led to brief lane closures Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 3:16 p.m.

All lanes on the highway at Bass Lake Road were closed in both directions, according to officials.

The roads were cleared at 4:05 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.