Portion of US 51 South blocked after crash topples power pole

by Kyle Jones

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The right lane of US 51 South is blocked at I-39/90/94 after a crash knocked over a power pole.

The off-ramp from I-39/90/94 to US 51 is partially obstructed at Daentl Road as crews work to repair the powerline.

Workers with MG&E are at the scene along with the Wisconsin State Patrol. MG&E officials said it could take a few hours to complete the repair, depending on the extent of the damage to the pole.

The Wisconsin State Patrol did not release any details on the incident, but footage from the scene shows that at least one car was towed away. The incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m.

