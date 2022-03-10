Portion of US 14 in Janesville to close beginning Monday

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Starting Monday morning, a two-block stretch of one of Janesville’s busiest roads will close until late August.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said U.S. Highway 14, also known as Humes Road in Janesville, will close between State Highway 26/Milton Avenue and Pontiac Drive. Crews will be adding offset left-turn lanes, traffic signals, shared-use paths and a new bus stop location in the area.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Drivers will be able to cross the construction zone at intersections with Pontiac Drive and Lexington Drive, WisDOT said. Customers of businesses in the area can use Holiday Drive or Morse Street.

In addition, Highway 14 will also close at 9 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday between Pontiac and Deerfield drives under Interstate 39/90.

Construction in the area is set to wrap up in October, WisDOT said. For more details about the project, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.