Portion of Schroeder Road closing next week for utility project

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A portion of Schroeder Road will be closed starting Monday morning for a utility project.

According to a news release, Schroeder Road will be closed fully between Schroeder Court and the eastbound Beltline Highway off-ramp.

The release said the road will close at 7 a.m. Monday and re-open at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 24.

Officials will be installing underground utility connections to 5630 Schroeder Road.

The release said a signed detour will be in place to direct traffic around the closure using Saybrook Road, Piping Rock Road, and South Whitney Way.



