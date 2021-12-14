I-39 near US 151 reopens following crash involving 2 semis

by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of I-39 are back open following a Tuesday morning crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of I-39 near the off-ramp to US 151 were blocked for roughly 7 hours. They reopened shortly before 9:15 a.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said minor injuries were reported at the scene.

