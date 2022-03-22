Portion of I-39/90, Hart Road overpass closed due to semi fire

CREDIT: City of Beloit Fire Department CREDIT: City of Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT, Wis. — A portion of I-39/90 is closed Tuesday morning between Janesville and Beloit due to a vehicle fire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Crews responded at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a semi caught fire. No injuries were reported, but the truck did not survive the fire.

The Hart Road overpass is closed, as crews inspect the bridge after strong winds exposed it to extreme heat from the fire.

I-90 East is also reduced to one lane between Janesville and Beloit, as crews work to remove the semi debris.

This is a developing story and we will update as we know more.

