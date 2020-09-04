1 person ejected, 2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road

Logan Rude

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — One person was ejected from their vehicle Friday afternoon during a multi-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road near Cottage Grove and Buckeye roads.

Madison fire officials said two people have been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Two others are being evaluated by Madison Fire Department paramedics and EMTs.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m., officials said. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area “for the safety of all who are on scene.”

The Madison Fire Department issued a traffic alert on its website and Twitter page at about 2:15 p.m. Officials said the crash happened on Highway 51 between Cottage Grove and Buckeye roads. All northbound lanes beyond Buckeye Road have been closed as a result.

The state Department of Transportation said closures are expected to last for about an hour. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has also responded.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT, 9/4/20, 2:14 PM 🚨

MFD is on scene of a crash on Stoughton Road (southbound) between Cottage Grove Road & Buckeye Road. Please avoid the area for the safety of all who are on scene. — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) September 4, 2020

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

