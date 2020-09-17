Portion of Highway 28 closed in Dodge County due to law enforcement presence

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MAYVILLE, Wis. — A portion of Highway 28 in Mayville has been blocked off due to law enforcement activity Wednesday night.

All lanes from Clark Street to County Highway TW have been closed, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The incident happened at 7:50 p.m, with closures expected to last for about two hours.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

