Portion of Highway 18/151 in Iowa County closed Friday afternoon after semi-tractor trailer crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

BRIGHAM TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities are investigating a semi-tractor trailer crash in Iowa County on Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, officials responded to U.S. Highway 18/151 near Pikes Peak Road around 4:30 p.m.

The report said authorities found a semi-tractor on its side in the median with two people and a dog still inside and unable to get out.

Fire personnel removed the tractor’s windshield and assisted the people out. No one was injured.

Investigators determined the trailer was westbound when the driver lost control, forcing it into the median with the tractor rolling onto its side.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked by the trailer and one eastbound lane was blocked for emergency personnel for about three hours, according to the release.



